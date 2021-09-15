From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Nation-Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), a faith-based tertiary educational institution, on Wednesday, said it is committed to producing graduates with creative and innovative skills.

The institution said it would be the pacesetter and the leading light for other tertiary institutions in the area of entrepreneurial managerial skill sets that would make its students more competent than students from other institutions across the country.

Before now, NABCOTECH was a skill acquisition centre operated by the women’s fellowship of Christ Holy Church International.

Over 150 youths received free training for a short period of three to six months in various certificate programmes, according to the Rector of the institution, Dr Chukwuma Anuku.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba, Dr Anuku said following the recent upgrade, NABCOTECH would now be awarding National Diploma (ND) either for work or for direct entry for a university degree programme or for Higher National Diploma (HND) in polytechnics.

‘It has entrepreneurial managerial skill sets that will make students. In this college, our focus is on creativity which is the introduction of something from the abstract. And innovation has to do with a new application of an already existing idea.

‘You hardly find any tertiary institution teaching creativity in Nigeria. This college will be the pacesetter in that area,’ he said.

Registrar of the college Mrs Stella Emecheta disclosed that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has already approved three programmes including Computer Hardware Technology, Hospitality Management Technology and Multi-Media Technology.

‘It was recently upgraded to a College of Technology as an Innovation for Enterprise Institute (IEI) with a license to operate from the NBTE,’ she said.

According to her, entry requirements include a minimum of five credits with English Language and Mathematics inclusive at not more than two sittings; and a score of not below 100 at the United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

