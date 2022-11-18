Ace journalist, Femi Akintunde-Johnson popularly known as FAJ, has taken a career leap.

From tomorrow, Saturday November 19, his ‘Vintage Talk Show with FAJ’ will make its debut on Top Radio 90.9 FM, and it promises to be engaging and interactive.

The multi-segmented, 2-hour interactive show would revolve around topical issues such as governance, entertainment, youths, sports, technology, arts and other social topics.

Created to be interactive, based on live and recorded interviews, the ‘Vintage Talk Show with FAJ’ will feature segments such as Talking Point, Counterpoint, Global Trends, How Not To Critique, Life Matters, Let’s Rewind, Top Headline Reviews, The Greats, and Ask The FAJ.

According to a statement issued by a representative of Akintunde-Johnson during the week, “Listeners dealing with life issues and victims of abuse can tune in to Life Matters, while others will satiate their nostalgia with revelations on the whereabouts of their long-unseen stars in The Greats, among other juicy presentations.”

The Vintage Talk Show with FAJ – an exciting, informative, attention-gripping radio show – airs every Saturday from 7-9am WAT. As a phone-in show, it promises listeners animated, breezy presentation, live interviews on poignant topical issues including governance, entertainment, youths, sports, technology, arts and others.

“The talk show aims to capture varied attention and will be engaging listeners simultaneously on social media platforms, with banter laced with music and humour.

Listeners can call in on the studio line, +234 809 670 2550 or send Whatsapp messages to +234 810 713 7559. You can also use #VintageFAJ on Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin and Facebook. To listen online, download TopRadio mobile app on any App Stores, and on Radio Garden,” the statement concluded.