Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A man behind the a fake video of President Muhammad Buhari’s second wife’s marriage, Kabiru Muhammed, has been arraigned in Kano .

The accused was arraigned yesterday by the Department of State Services before Magistrate Court 72, No mans land, in Kano.

Mohammed was charged for contravening Section 392 and 393 of the Kano Penal Code, which upon conviction by the court, attracts a maximum of three years imprisonment.

Mohammed was brought to court amid a tight security by the DSS and the Police.

Few months ago, a purported story of President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s intended wedding to one of his cabinet ministers was circulated on the social media by an unidentified source.

The fake video suggested that President Buhari ,was to wed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Faruk on a certain Friday.

The fake wedding story attracted huge interests across the country and took some time before it was successfully refuted by the authorities.

A source claimed that the DSS was invited into the case following a complain by the Minister herself adding that the Service, upon the receipt of the complain promptly investigated the complain and traced the source of the mischief to Muhammed