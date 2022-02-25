By Maduka Nweke, [email protected]

Arising from the statement credited to Dangote Industries Ltd on fake Cement on circulation, members of of the public are not happy that even as there is near monopoly in the manufacture and circulation of cement, the Dangote Group is not doing enough to checkmate the activities of such illicit jobbers.

A property developer, Mr. Andrew Ikeyinna, said that government is not doing enough despite monopoly given to the manufacturer of the product. He said,”Government should give every corporate citizen the privilege to manufacture the product. If there are more people in the industry, there will be competition and competition will usher in better products and better prices “.

Another person, Mrs Ibironke Obijole, an estate agent based in Ibadan said that Government has not shown any sign that democracy is in display. “How can a product that is needed by every one in the country be hoarded and left in the hands of a very few to handle. It still shows that things are not working right at all,”she said.

Recently Dangote Group warned the public to ignore a fake cement promo trending on social media as “no decision has been taken on any Cement Promo for the year 2022 by Dangote Cement Plc”.

A statement credited to Mr Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Ltd (DIL), said scammers photoshopped and published the fake promo on cloned copies of some major newspapers.

Chiejina said the public should disregard the promo in which a picture of the Group President and some bags of cement were placed below the headlines to deceive and defraud people. He called on law enforcement agencies and financial regulator to investigate and track down the scammers through bank accounts provided to swindle the public.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard and totally ignore these fake promo advert images to avoid losing their funds to fraudsters. Regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies are also urged to investigate bank account details provided by the scammers for these illegal transactions,” he said.

He said the attention of the Group was drawn to the scam reports tagged ‘2022 Dangote Cement Promo Start’ purportedly published on front pages of some national dailies. “We want to categorically state that these Promo stories and pictures, which were super-imposed (photoshopped) on the front pages of the identified newspaper publications, are FALSE and meant to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

“No decision has been taken on any Cement Promo for the year 2022 by Dangote Cement Plc, and where such is done, there is a strict procedure to convey such an important marketing decision to the regulatory authorities, our numerous customers and the public across the country,” he said. He reiterated the commitment of the Dangote Group to its consumers wellbeing and its willingness to carry customers along on every market decision.