A fake corps member, Benneth Omosa,who allegedly trespassed into some offices in the NYSC headquarters, Maitama and stole two cell phones, on Thursday appeared in a Grade I Area court.

The police charged Omosa, whose address was not given with criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that on Jan. 31, the defendant criminally trespassed into NYSC headquarters, Maitama, Abuja premises, and pretended to be a youth corps member waiting to collect his certificate.

Nwaforaku alleged that the defendant stole two cell phones belonging to NYSC Staff members.

He said that the phones were recovered from the defendant.

Nwaforaku told the court that Bassey Ettan, a security guard at the NYSC headquarters, reported the crime at the Maitama Police station.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until March 4 for hearing. (NAN)