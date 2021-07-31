Kingsley Ehiebu also spoke with the reporter. Said he: “I hail from Okpofie Olua Agbor in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State. I was staying with my wife and one child. I live in Ngwo, Enugu State where I kidnapped two children of my neighbour, Chukwuebuka and Ossai right from their mother’s shop. I took them to Shoprite and bought them meat pie and ice cream. My wife and I immediately relocated from Enugu State to Imo State with the two kidnapped children. I quickly took the two children to Dr. Innocent Onwusereka and we bargained to sell them for one million naira. I was expecting my own share when the police operatives came on June 20, 2021 and arrested me and my wife in my house. I took the police operatives to Dr. Innocent Onwusereka’s house and he took us to his sister’s house where the children were recovered.

“I have been involved in several kidnappings and my syndicate members are in Lagos State and Imo State. I regret kidnapping my neighbour’s children,” he stated. Also speaking, Ada Priscilla Oluaha said: “I hail from Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State. It was my brother, Dr. Innocent Onwusereka who brought the two children to my house. I didn’t know that they were kid- napped. I was feeding the two children. It was on June 20, 2021 that Dr. Onwusereka came into my house around 3:30am and told me to open my door and he told me that they came to collect the two children. It was then that I was arrested.” Commander of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in the state said the police also recovered a bag containing the sum of N200, 000, one Airtel sim card, a nose mask, three different bunches of keys and six G.S.M phones from Kingsley Ehiebu’s house. He said his unit also recovered one Ugonna Okorie Ruth, 4, from Onwusereke’s hospital. The police commissioner, Yaro said the kidnapped children had been handed over to their parents. He warned all criminals who indulge in child trafficking and kidnapping to relocate from the state, even as he assured that the suspects would soon have their day in court.