A High Court in Yola, Adamawa State capital, has sentenced Ibrahim Mustapha, a fake medical doctor, to 54 years in prison.

In June, the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Mustapha, who was employed as a doctor in the state with forged medical certificates.

The convict was the principal medical officer at the cottage hospitals in Mayo Belwa and Fufore, and had reportedly performed surgical operations on several patients since 2015.

At least 15 patients were reported dead after Mustapha performed surgical operations on them.

Delivering the verdict, Nathan Musa, the presiding judge, said the court considered Mustapha’s earlier plea of guilty.

The judge ruled: “On counts one to three, I sentenced him six months each with the option of fine of N20,000 each.

“On count eight, I sentence him to three years imprisonment with the option of N50,000 fine.

“On counts four, five, six, seven and 10, I sentenced him to 10 years of prison term on each of the counts without the option of a fine.”

The judge said the sentence would run concurrently.

Bola Ilori, the state director of DSS, said Mustapha started his fake practice as a ward attendant in Gombe State before he was employed in Adamawa.