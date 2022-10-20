By Christopher Oji

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), has arrested 29 years old Ume Ifechukwu Clinton for alleged fraud and money laundering.

He was also alleged to have committed other crimes .

According to EFCC Spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwajaren: “Clinton was arrested on October 18, 2022 at No 46 Atoke Gbadebo Street, Isheri, Lagos, by operatives of the EFCC, following a news story published by an online portal: foundation for investigative journalism narrating how Clinton defrauded Axelle Mahieu, an educator working as a caregiver in Brussels, Belgium.

“The victim was surfing through her Facebook page in November 2021, when she saw that someone had sent her a message. The message was from Ume Ifechukwu Clinton, who introduced himself as “a friend of a friend.

“As they continued chatting in the following days, Clinton told Mahieu that he was an official of the EFCC, with a fake Identity Card and Nigerian Passport as proofs.

“After several months of video calls and gaining Mathieu’s trust, Clinton allegedly proposed a cryptocurrency business to her, assuring her of huge profit and secured capital. After convincing the Belgian, Clinton ended up defrauding her of €45,000”.

He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.