A gang of three fake operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who embarked on an illegal operation, purportedly to executive a fake court order, have been arrested in Lagos.

Head of the EFCC Zonal Office in Lagos, Ghali Ahmed, made the disclosure, yesterday, at a press briefing in the Commission’s office, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said: “The fraudsters were arrested at New Horizon Estate, Lekki, Lagos, in the middle of their illegal operation to ‘serve’ a Court order, purported to have emanated from the Mushin Magistrate Court, on an unsuspecting victim.”

The three-man gang of Pascal Ugwu Chijoke, Sodiq Ibrahim Adekunle and Edwin Bassey, a Police Inspector, posing as EFCC operatives, allegedly stormed the residence of their target with all the paraphernalia of typical EFCC raid, wearing fake EFCC branded jackets and identity cards.

Ahmed warned Nigerians to be wary of impostors, using the good name of the Commission to extort unsuspecting targets. He urged citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the Commission.

He assured that the Commission is determined to stamp out the activities of impostors.

“We will always be ahead of these fraudsters. If they fail to desist, they will face the music,” he said.