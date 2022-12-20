By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Bolade, Oshodi has sentenced fake LASTMA Officer, David Oluchkwu, to a 4-month jail term for impersonating and extorting money from motorists particularly commercial bus drivers in Lagos.

The convict was arraigned by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on a 2-count charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace and Impersonation before the court.

In a statement by Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of (LASTMA) Mr Adebayo Taofiq, noted that Magistrate Adesanya Ademola sentenced David Oluchkwu to a 4-month jail term without option of fine after he pleaded guilty’ to the 2- count charge against him.

Magistrate Adesanya emphasised that the convict should serve the 4 months jail term without any option fine due to the gravity of the offences committed.

The Court Prosecutor, Barrister Agbaje Oladotun, stated that both offences against the convict contravened Section 168 (D) and Section 78 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015), respectively.

In his reaction to the judgement, LASTMA General Manager Mr Bolaji Oreagba said the judgement was a welcome development as it would serve as deterrent to others who are still extorting money from innocent members of public under false pretense.

According to Mr. Oreagba, “Our Surveillance and Intelligence Unit which has now been fully restructured would continue to hunt for other bad elements disturbing the peace of society.”

The General Manager urged motorists, particularly commercial bus operators, to adhere strictly to the dictates of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.