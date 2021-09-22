From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

For posing as a lawyer to defraud unsuspected member of the public, a 64-year-old man, Folorunsho Olayanju, will spend the next one year behind the bar.

The convict was arraigned on July 2, 2018, on six count charges bothering on conspiracy, stealing, fraud and impersonation.

Olayanju was said to have presented himself as a lawyer to one Hammed Bamidele and defrauded him N2,250,000, with the pretence of using the money as professional fee for the prosecution of his case at the supreme court.

The state prosecutor, Mr. Muyiwa Ogunleye, told the court that the offences committed by the convict contravened the provisions of sections 383 and 484 of the criminal code, law of the federation, and sections 1(1) (a) (b) & (2) and 1(1)(c), of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

In his judgement, Justice Lifu agreed that the prosecutor proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted Olayanyu.

The convict, who had no legal representation, appealed the court to forgive him and promised never to go back into crime.

Justice Lifu, who considered the convict because of his personality as a community leader and political stalwart, thereby sentenced him to one year imprisonment on each of the counts two to five without an option of fine.

The Judge held that the jail term should run concurrently, adding that the convict should restitute the sum N2,250,000million to the complainant.

