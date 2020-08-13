Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A fake lawyer, Adedeji Ebenezer Oluwagbenga, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour and without option of fine in Ogun state.

Adedeji, who was arrested on the 5th of August at Itori Chief Magistrate Court where he appeared for a client, was convicted on August 12.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Public Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the convict was arraigned before Chief Magistrate B.A Somorin on one count charge of unlawful and illegal appearance as a lawyer.

Adedeji initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, but later changed his plea to guilty when he was confronted with evidence.

“The convict was arrested during a court session at Itori Chief Magistrate Court when his conduct did not in any way in tandem with the practice of somebody who has been called to the bar, which was also noticed by the Magistrate himself.

“He was subsequently detained at the Ewekoro Police Station from where he was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for diligent prosecution. The fake lawyer, was however, arraigned and sentenced to prison for being impostor”. The PPRO stated.