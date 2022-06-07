By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

In its bid to check the continued submission of fake medical reports by some staff and students of the Lagos State University (LASU), the management of the institution has issued final warning to the culprits to desist or face sanction.

The warning is contained in the university bulletin dated June 7th, 2022 and issued by the Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR) of LASU.

The statement said based on the persistent reports of the submission of fake medical reports to the University Health Services by some staff and students with the intent of cheating the system for various reasons, the university management issued a final warning to offenders to desist from the act or face the consequences.

According to the statement, the management insisted that the presentation of the fake medical report is tantamount to presenting false documents to gain an undue advantage which is punishable in accordance with the rules and regulations of the university.

“Management is dismayed that in spite of several previous warnings to the effect, some members of staff and students are still in the practice of presenting fake medical reports and has now directed that offenders should be made to face the consequences forthwith,” the statement noted.

