From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state police command has paraded a fake military officer and 60 other suspects terrorising Nasarawa state.

Briefing Newsmen on Friday at the state police head quarters, Shandam Road Lafia is the Commissioner of police, Cp Adesina Soyemi.

Adding that the police intercepted one Timothy Emmanuel 28 years of age of Bakin Chinyawa Village, Quanpan Local government area of plateau state along B.A.D road, Lafia wearing a military camouflage in possession of Ak49 rifle with two magazines and driving a black Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number ABUJA BWR 973 CD suspected to be a stolen vehicle.

Cp Soyemi also explained that Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who parades himself in military camouflage was never enlisted into the Army but got the uniform from his Uncle who is a Military personnel serving in Borno State

He also added that he the suspect moved to Jos, Plateau State under the guise of being a Military personnel and went away with the AK49 rifle and two magazines of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defense personnel NSCDC serving in Jos.

Adding that when the rifle was left in his custody by the NSCDC officer who went to do his registration to obtain National Identity Card the suspect came down to Nasarawa State and started perpetrating nefarious activities in Karu and Lafia before nemesis caught up with him.

“The suspect had given the Police useful information and investigation is ongoing at State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia.”

In a similar development, the policeman command also paraded 60 other suspects involved in crimes ranging from kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Railway Vandals and Cultism.

Cp Adesina however, appreciated the gallant officers who carried out the operation while appeal to all the good People of the State to be more supportive in the discharge of their statutory duty, by availing to the police credible information that would help to proactively neutralized or deal with matters of security in the State.

He Furthermore, said “I want to the Nasarawa State Police Command will not rest on its revel in its accomplishments so far, rather this achievement has galvanized our tempo and posture audacity to clampdown heavily in a consistent and sustained manner on Criminal practitioners until they are roundly subjugated and their Criminal industry completely liquidated in Nasarawa State.” He concluded

