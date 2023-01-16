From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied rumours that its operatives invaded the Abuja headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
DSS Public Relations Director, Peter Afunaya, described the report which has been making the rounds on social media described as fake and misleading.
The bank’s statement titled CBN, NOT INVADED BY DSS made available to Daily Sun reads:
“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23.
“This is fake news and quite misleading.”
