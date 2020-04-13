Fred Itua, Abuja

Some leaders of Igbo extraction, have warned some unnamed peddlers of fake news, to stop targeting the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The leaders who are members of a social-political group, Igbo Renaissance Forum, said two claims on social media credited to Abaribe, are false.

“We would want to use this medium to send a very strong warning to those who have preoccupied themselves with sending out fake messages on social media in the name of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate Minority Leader to stop henceforth.

“We have taken note of the messages making the rounds in the social media, purporting that the Honourable Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe warned that the China Doctors must not be allowed anywhere near the South East.

“Another falsehood is being peddled again, insinuating that the Honourable Senator has berated his fellow South East political leaders, while eulogizing the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

We do not know what these people concocting these LIES want to achieve. We place a very high premium on Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who has so far distinguished himself, both as a Senate Minority Leader and a typical nwa afọ Igbo.

“We shall not fold our arms and watch as such unfortunate falsehood targeted at tainting his person and creating unnecessary controversy that would distract the Honourable Senator at this time that we are all trying to contribute our genuine efforts towards containing the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic barraging through nations.

“We would want to state once again that those who are behind these fake news about Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe should desist from such shameful action.”