Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Chinelo Obogo

Wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has cautioned Nigerians on the dangers of spreading fake news, say it might plunge Nigeria into trouble.

She gave the advice when she spoke with journalists, yesterday, shortly on arrival onboard British Airways flight.

Last week Thursday, the social media was awashed with stories of her husband, President Muhammad Buhari getting set to marry Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The wife of the president was rumoured to have returned to the country to cause an upset over the alleged affair but was shut in by ‘Aso Rock cabal.’

Stressing that fake news does no one no good, Mrs. Buhari urged relevant stakeholders to make efforts to stem the act.

“The genesis of this fake news started when my husband fell sick and perpetrators of this act were showing fake ambulance, hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband is dead.

“That time, I received so many calls from other first ladies and presidents of other countries to confirm. So, I called the attention of NCC, NBC and the National Orientation Agency.

“Fake news will lead this country to something else if actions are not taken with immediate effect,” she said.

On why she was away for so long, the First Lady said: “It has been a tradition for us. For like 20 to 27 years now, if our children are on holidays, we used to spend holiday with them.

“I never abandon my children and last year, I went to Spain and spent two months with Zahra when she gave birth.

“So, the same this year’s holiday in U.K, I fell sick; so, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health. From the U.K, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice. They also advised that I should slow down my activities.”

She said she was ready to continue her work with women and children.

Meanwhile, she has confirmed the video footage showing her complaining about some locked doors in the presidential Villa.

Responding to newsmen on her return from Britain, she said it was an old video but it happened inside the Presidential Villa.

In the clip which resurfaced few says ago, Aisha was seen in a room, shouting at some people and asking why some doors were locked.

She said: “This is the villa. We have over 200 soldiers guarding us, over 200 policemen. Why do you have to lock this door? What for, what for? Enough is enough. Let me know when you are leaving this place, let me know”

Speaking on the resurfaced video, the president’s wife said: “The video was an old video. The event happened. It was me…actually, it happened in the villa.”