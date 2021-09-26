Not a few people were shocked by the blood curdling media report about a 37-year-old man, who killed his 64-year-old mother with an axe.

The son-from-hell was prompted to commit the devilish act by a fake prophet who said his mother was responsible for his woeful life. He had gone to seek spiritual solution to his unending hardship and penury. From the very moment he heard what the charlatan masquerading as a prophet said to him, his mind became twisted. He went home, where he met the hapless woman sitting down and resting. He walked over and hit her hard. She fell over and sprawled out. Dead.

Another story that trended on social media was about an 84-year-old man, who came from his native community in Delta State, to visit his children in the city. His son and household warmly and gladly received him. Prior to leaving home, the octogenarian had complained of health challenges. Few days after arrival, he was taken to see a doctor, who after examing him, placed Papa on admission for proper treatment. While being treated in the hospital, his son who changed Christian denomination from Catholicism to Pentecostalism also invited a group of ‘prayer warriors’ from his church led by the pastor, to pray for him. After a few days, his health condition deteriorated and he kicked the bucket. The extended family was thrown into mourning. Members of the family in the city and back at home began awaiting burial announcement from his immediate family. Meanwhile, Papa was a titled man. Soon burial arrangement became the bone of contention. The pastor of his son said he saw a vision and warned the old man should be buried in the city where he died. He added that his son should not step his feet into their ancestral home. Meanwhile, his kinsmen in the village were waiting for the body of their titled chief to be brought back home for a befitting burial. The 50-year-old son was thrown into confusion about which counsel to follow. Ordinarily, should someone tell his son where to lay his aged father to rest? You now have a situation where an overzealous and misguided pastor has stepped in with what amounts to counsel of Ahithophel, to destroy the peace of the family because his so-called vision and suggestions are already tearing the family apart. Siblings are already at loggerheads and the quarrel has extended to the larger family.

The unfolding situation compelled the council of elders from the communities to issue a strongly worded command to the son to send the body of the late elder statesman home or be ostracized for life if he ever buried his father in the city. He has moved the burial date further while making consultations between the families, church and community. What a chicken-hearted confused son!

Without a doubt, the emergence of false prophets has really dealt a blow to families, relationships, businesses, communities and otherwise. This crop of false prophets are not found only in the Pentecostal faith, but other faith-based groups. That one is ordained doesn’t mean that one hears from God in all situations and on all matters. He or she could tell lies, pretend, politicize issues and what have you. Really, there are genuine fervent worshippers of God in cassock. But the pastors in business also know themselves. The fact remains that God cannot be mocked. Those people who make false claims in His name are simply waiting for the day of their exposure and judgment. God is the Supreme Being who cannot make any mistake. That is why it is necessary that people study the Bible and be properly equipped to understand how God works out His perfect purposes in any situation. That such people can easily recognise fake prophecy. Any prophecy that does glorify God or agrees with biblical precepts should be considered suspect. Even Jacob, before he died in Egypt gave clear instructions that bones must be taken to Judah. He foresaw God’s mighty deliverance of Israel.

In these last days, people are falsely trading with the gospel. A vulnerable lady went to church as her last hope to seek the face of God on her marital status after experiencing a third time heartbreak. In her agony, she decided to talk with a person she thought to be a genuine man of God, in the hope of getting genuine healing from the spoken word of God. She did not know that she had walked into the outstretched arms of a false pastor. Somehow, the pastor managed to keep her for three days of marathon sex, claiming that she needed his own spermatozoa inside her to cleanse whatever was turning men away from her. The apparently hypnotized, foolish or brainwashed lady agreed to the fraudulent scheme. She came out of the experience more shattered. Really, the hottest part of hell is reserved for such false prophets, who bring reproach on the name of God.

It is common knowledge that hundreds of thousands of pastors now regard the so-called churches they establish as private businesses with them as the chairman and managing director (general overseer) and their wives as deputy chief executive (deputy general overseer) while their daughter will be the head of the choir. Like virus, incidence of fake pastors is spreading.

In a situation where a pastor would ask his member to sow her newly acquired Lexus 350 SUV as a seed into his life. He did not suggest that she do so for her biological parents. The perfidious pastor claimed that he saw in a vision that she had an accident in the vehicle. Before the ‘revealed’ accident there had been an attempt to snatch it he said. It was in the bid to escape that she had the fatal accident. The “vision” was clearly an absurd “revelation” and the lady did not fall for it.

Boldly, she challenged the pastor and said that she had been praying for the SUV. I am always amused when I hear such crap. All good mothers begin to pray for their children right from the womb and continue to do so until they die.Can a pastor pray for a member more than the mother has done over the year? No mother jokes with the welfare of her child or children at all times. I normally ask, is it that God does not answer the prayers of church members except those made for them by pastors? The wise sister stopped attending that church immediately. Some members lambasted her saying she did not know the secret of prosperity. But she stood her grounds stressing that she deserved to enjoy her sweat. The pastor simply the spirit of covetousness, like King Ahab, but masked it a false claim of seeing a vision.

False prophets are everywhere in almost all the churches. There are those whose deliverance activities include touching women’s private parts. That is very wrong. Those prophets who stripe women naked and bathe them at home, churches and banks of the rivers, are they not desecrating the land and deceiving such people. Those who would romance women openly in the church, those who would eat forbidden fruits, sleep their choir members and ushers, sleep with mother and daughter, target and propose marriage to wealthy sisters who will feed them, deceitfully using the name of God, those who would divert church funds into personal pockets, those who keep malice with their wives but are seen as the best Christian in church are all guilty. Please if you fall into any of these categories, please search your conscience, repent genuinely and serve God in all honesty.

Do we talk about a pastor who kidnapped a loyal member’s daughter from Lagos and took her to Abia State where he engaged her in marathon sex for three weeks? What followed was pregnancy. While the poor parents were looking for their daughter, the he-goat pastor joined them in the painful search, not until the news broke that he was seen with the teenager on the day before she went missing. When police arrested the married pastor, he confessed how he lured the girl and took her away to another state and she became his second wife. Endtime evil pastor indeed.

A young handsome pastor who was manifesting powers, given false prophesies way back in Owerri, the Imo State capital, met his Waterloo in a very mysterious and shameful manner. The story went that whenever he was about to sleep, he would those around him not to touch him no matter how long he slept. Allegations had it that he always laid down in a particular position for his spirit man to travel out and commune with the gods, after which, his spirit would return to rejoin his body, he would wake up. He could travel during his sleep for two to three days without turning or waking to do other things. Whenever he did that he would give rubbish prophesies that could tear communities. This had happened for several years within his household until the unexpected happened. Mr Handsome Pastor had as usual gone into oblivious sleep as usual and an extended family relative who did not know about the laid-down visited. After preparing food, the relative tried to wake him up to eat. As soon as the body was touched, he never woke up again. After the normal three days, doctors were called and they confirmed him dead. That was when the innocent relative confessed that he had touched him, to wake him up to eat. End of story: he was buried.

Stories of fake and false Imams are also not hidden because there have been allegations and proven cases. Now, this is a timely warning for people, especially young girls and women, who usually fall into the net of these ones.

My happiness is that no one mocks God and gets away with it. When prophesies hit your eardrum, please reflect on them, against the background of the bible.The bible enjoins every believer to test every spirit. If it speaks contrary to what God says about you in the bible, then it is not of God. The Spirit of God is not the author of confusion. God who has given us life in abundance since we were born can do all things for according to His perfect will for us, when we pray in the name of Jesus Christ.

