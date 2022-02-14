From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A clergyman, Bishop Seun Adeoye, has called for urgent cleaning of churches in Nigeria to protect churches from fake pastors.

Adeoye who is the General Overseer of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministries (SGTM), Rehoboth Arena, Okinni, Osun State, decried the rising spate of fake pastors in the country.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, Monday, Adeoye who is also the Lead Bishop, Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC), Nigeria and Spokesman, World Bishops’ Council (WBC), Africa, called on the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to immediately commence registration and licensing of all practising clerics among its fold.

He lamented that the social media platforms have given unhindered access and voices to many of the fake pastors where they “emit foul odours and vomit dirt from their bowels in the name of prophecies.

“Today, we are surrounded by the so-called men and women of God declaring fake prophecies, spreading unbiblical doctrines, engaging in all manners of immoral behaviours and undertaking all sorts of rituals at the altar.

“Although, these false pastors are in the minority they are dangerous to the church and the society. They dupe in the name of God. They cause havoc to the Church and so much pain and shame to true Christians. They are worse than bandits.

“These wolves should be identified, exposed and disgraced. These shafts must be separated from the wheat. They are not called by our Lord to preach the gospel but they see the Church as a means of livelihood to serve the gods of their bellies.

“Therefore, these bad ones must give way to allow the gospel of Christ to flourish. CAN leaders should embark on urgent cleansing by registering and licensing all genuine men and women of God in its fold. By this, we can easily identify the evil ones and help deliver victims from their wickedness.

“CAN leaders should be ready to come out boldly to deny anyone who engages in satanic activities and deregister any pastor whose behaviour is inimical to the well-being of the body of Christ. Enough of all these nonsenses in the name of God,” Bishop Adeoye stated.