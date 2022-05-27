By Christopher Oji

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police command has arrested four suspects for allegedly extorting motorists in the State.

The suspects were posing as officials of the disbanded Lagos State Committee on the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles (RAVC).

According to Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin,”the arrested suspects are : Taiwo Falodun(aka Biggy)48, Adedire Olaniyi,42, Femi Osunkoya, 53, and Olalekan Edu 51.

“Two of the suspects, Adedire and Osunkoya, were apprehended yesterday after impounding the vehicle of a motorist for changing lanes at Alausa.

The motorist stated that the suspects took her vehicle to a park in front of Elephant Cement House, where she was asked to pay N50,000 as fine. She, however, reached out to friends who contacted the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“The RRS arrived the scene promptly, arrested the suspects and commenced preliminary investigations. While investigation was ongoing, their leader, one Taiwo Falodun, came along with a government official, identified as Olalekan Edu to solicit the release of the arrested suspects. They were both arrested too.

“RRS fingerprint records showed that Taiwo Falodun and Adedire Olaniyi were once arrested in 2020 for extorting a university professor while posing as local government officials on LASU-Igando Road.

” Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to charge the suspects to court at the conclusion of investigations”.