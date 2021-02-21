By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A Lagos State mobile court has convicted and sentenced a fake soldier, Kabiru Mohammed, to six weeks imprisonment for assault and impersonation.

The convict was arrested by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force).

The Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said that Mohammed was apprehended and his commercial motorcycle painted in Army colour was impounded after he mobilised miscreants to attack officials of the agency who were on duty at Airport Bus Stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Jejeloye said that the operatives of the agency were coming from a monitoring and enforcement operations with over 150 impounded motorcycles loaded into three of the agency’s trucks before the fake soldier, whose commercial motorcycle was among those impounded for plying on restricted routes, mobilised some miscreants and attacked the tea.

He said the miscreants attacked the agency with dangerous weapons such as stones, bottles and iron rods.

According to him: ‘The fake soldier was subsequently arrested after the attack and during investigations it was discovered that he was an impersonator.

‘The man later confessed that he claimed to be a soldier in order to retrieve his impounded commercial motorcycle and that he painted his motorcycle with Nigerian Army camouflage in order to evade arrest from security agents while engaging in commercial activities on restricted routes.’

Jejeloye warned against impersonating security agents while committing crimes, saying anyone caught would be dealt with in accordance with the Law.

He said that the arraignment of the fake soldier at the Lagos mobile court was in compliance with the directives of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu.

Magistrate Oyebimbola Israel Adelakun, who presided over the matter, sentenced Mohammed to six weeks in jail with N40,000 as an option of fine after he pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of assault; conduct likely to cause breach of peace and impersonation .