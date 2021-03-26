From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leaders of Ohaji /Egbema /Oguta / Oru West Federal constituency have said that a doctored video which went viral in the social media where one Precious Obuo (Toti) had alleged that Member representing Ohaji /Egbema /Oguta/Oru West in the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chima Uju, had given him money to buy a gun was politically motivated to malign and blackmail the lawmaker.

They maintained that the sponsors of the evil blackmail against the Federal lawmaker are those afraid of his political profile and achievements ahead of 2023 election.

Briefing journalists yesterday at a press conference in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) of Ohaji/Egbema Council area, Osondu Chimaokwu, who spoke on behalf of the leaders of Ohaji/Egbema /Oguta/Oru West Federal constituency, said that the doctored video was a calculated attempt to tarnish the good image of Kingsley Uju, ahead of the politics of 2023, by those who are afraid of the achievements he has recorded in the federal constituency since his election into the House of Representatives.

They called on the state Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, to carry out a thorough investigation to expose those behind the fake video. APC chieftain said: “We are here to debunk the fake and doctored video which was circulated in the social with the sole aim to blackmail and malign the image of Hon Kingsley Chima Uju.”