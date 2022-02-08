By Henry Uche, Lagos

Worried by the recent coup d’etats in parts of Africa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, has blamed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and by extension the African Union (AU) for the unprecedented military takeover in Chad, Mali, Guinea, Sudan and Burkina Faso.

Speaking in a monitored interview yesterday, the senior advocate maintained that it was a failure of political leaders to engender trust and confidence of the people on governance among other leadership pitfalls that gave rise to the unfortunate political overturn.

Falana who most recently wrote a letter to Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, where he expressed grief over the fate of Africa, said the affected countries being (Francophone) are still under the shackles of their colonial masters (France, others) who do not want to see development or full independence of their colonies.

According to him, France does not want to see development in their colonies, saying that it was not hidden what colonial masters are doing to their colonies. “What we see in government today is neo- Colonial capitalist arrangements, all these are on the increase through the implementation of neoliberal policy. People are not motivated to think production but to leave their countries in search of greener pastures.”

Falana charged African countries to review their policies and allow the expansion of democracy and stop rigging and manipulating elections but ensure proper husbandry and proper management of abundant human and material resources.

He lambasted the federal government and the Attorney General/Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for its inability to build refineries nor make existing ones productive while they (FG) celebrates Dangote Refinery and his utterances in Channels TV live interview (on Monday) over the electoral amendment bill which lies on the table of the president, where he (Malami) said president Mohammad Buhari may not sign the amended bill if some provisions of the bill are not okay, respectively.

“The president should not be misled. Nobody should take advantage of his position to mislead or misadvise him. Leaders of ECOWAS must wake up. Nigeria must live up to expectations because much is expected from us. Civil society organisations must keep on in their course”.

He added that democracy has not come to stay among the ECOWAS sub-region, neither is any African country fully economically independent. He noted that the socio-economic & political unrest in the continent is a warning to everyone, saying that, no government should feel they have secured the trust and confidence of the people because people are frustrated.

“Just recently, IMF insisted arrogantly that Nigeria must remove fuel subsidy. Now IMF & World Bank are not helping matters to check nor questioning figures churned out by government agencies like NNPC regarding petroleum products and other related economic issues, they’re not joining the campaign of labour, but when it comes to punishing the people and sanctioning… People are disenchanted, they have lost hope in government, thus, Nigeria must go back to the drawing table. Economically, since we have more gas, why have we not migrated from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to Compressed natural gas(CNG) like Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt and other countries?,” he queried.