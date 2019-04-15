Chukwudi Nweje

Rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has given the Ministry of Petroleum Resources seven days; to account for alleged $60 billion oil revenue loss

Falana also vowed to sue the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, if he fails to provide the information.

The lawyer’s ultimatum was contained in an April 10 Freedom of Information (FoI) request addressed to Kachikwu.

Falana noted that his request became necessary following Kachikwu’s admission, and that of the acting Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal commission (RMAFC), Mr. Shetima Bana, in separate public statements, in August 2017 and January 19, 2019, respectively, that Nigeria lost $60 billion to non-implementation of production-sharing contracts signed between international oil companies and the Federal Government.

He said: “In a public statement credited to you sometime in August 2017, you did disclose to the media that Nigeria has lost not less than $60 billion; due to the refusal of some public officials to implement the production-sharing contracts between the federal government and the international oil companies.

“In another public statement made on January 19, 2019 by the acting Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal commission, Mr. Shetima Bana, confirmed the loss of oil revenue of $60 billion; arising from non-implementation of the said production-sharing contracts.

“In view of the forgoing, I am compelled to request you to furnish me with information on the revenue of $60 billion, which the federal government has refused to collect from the international oil companies; as at August 2017.

“Take notice that if you fail or refuse to accede to my request, I shall be compelled to apply to the Federal High Court, to direct you to avail me with the information on the loss of the oil revenue of $60 billion.”

Falana recalled that he had written the minister while he was the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), wherein he informed him of the refusal of regulatory agencies in the ministry to enforce production-sharing contracts signed between the international oil companies and the federal government.

“In my letter November 5, 2015 letter addressed to you, in your capacity as the Group Managing Director of NNPC, I called your attention to the refusal of the regulatory agencies in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to enforce the production-sharing contracts signed with the international oil companies by the federal government,” Falana noted.

Regardless, Kachikwu has confirmed receiving Falana’s FoI request and has promised full cooperation.

An April 11 statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Ms. Oge Funlola Modie said: “On behalf of the minister of state for Petroleum Resources, this is to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated April 10 and received April 11; on the above subject matter.

“Please, accept the assurances of the honourable minister’s best regards.”