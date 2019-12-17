Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Counsel to detained convener of #Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore, Mr. Femiana, SAN, has urged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, to facilitate the release of Sowore from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS)

This is contained in his letter dated December 13, which reads, “We remain Solicitors to the defendants in the above mentioned case pending at the Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High court.

“Following the announcement of your decision to take over the case of Federal Republic of Nigeria v Omoyele Sowore & Another, two members of the legal defence team visited the headquarters of the State Security Service on December 13, 2019 to demand for the immediate release of Sowore from illegal custody.

Our colleagues were however advised to direct the request to your office in view of the fact that you have taken over the case from the State Security Service.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby request you to use your good offices to direct the State Security Service to release Sowore from custody in line with the order of the Federal High court admitting him to bail pending trial. We are confident that you will not hesitate to grant our request as no court has issued any remand order for his detention”.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said that the Federal Government would be guided by extant laws and tradition of the court in handling the Sowore matter.

Reacting to the letter from a lawyer seeking Sowore’s release, the AGF said, “When parties submit their issues for determination to a court of law, they lack exclusivity of decision over such issues without recourse to court”.

Malami, stressed that the government, “Remain guided by the established tradition and will not take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law”.

Sowore, is standing trial on alleged treasonable felony, cybercrime, money laundering among other charges.

Though released on December 5 following a 24 hours order by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja, he was however rearrested by the same DSS within the court premises, an action that has continued to attract wide condemnation.