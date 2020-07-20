Monica Iheakam
National U-20 women’s team (Falconets’) Captain, Sandra Chiichii, has tied the knots in a traditional wedding ceremony with her heartthrob, Charles Babawale Olopade.
The colourful event took place on Saturday July 18, 2020 in Benue State.
In attendance was her Sweden-based Super Falcons teammate, Francesca Ordega and some of her close friends.
ChiiChii, formerly plied her trade with an Israeli Division 1 club side, Maccabi Holon. She was a member of the Silver winning squad to the 2014 U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada.
The Former Ibom Angels goalkeeper also captained the team to the 2016 edition in Papua, New Guinea, where Nigeria crashed out at the group stage.
Chiichii now joins the league of national women team players like Pepetua Nkwocha, Mercy Akide, Anne Agummanu- Chiejine, Effionwan Ekpo amongst others that had embraced marriage.
