By Monica Iheakam
Nigeria’s U20 national team, the Falconets, will join the Super Eagles in Cameroon as they continue their quest for the Costa Rica 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.
While the Super Eagles have been mesmerising football fans in Garoua, the Falconets will aim at over- powering their host (Lion- esses) at the Stade Japoma in Douala for the fourth round encounter enroute Costa Rica 2022.
State Japoma is a fertile ground for the Nigerian girls. It was the stage that they produced seven unreplied goals against the Central African Republic 7-0 in their first round, first leg encounter in September 2021.
The two -time World Cup silver medalists, will be air- lifted to Douala, Cameroon today by Askay airlines ahead of the Saturday all important cracker.
Nigeria joined the qualifying race at the second round, but have already logged a 15-goal haul, including a 4-0 trouncing of hosts Republic of Congo in Brazzaville in the third round that persuaded the Congolese to jettison the plan to fly to Lagos for the return leg.
Leave a Reply