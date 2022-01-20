By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s U20 national team, the Falconets, will join the Super Eagles in Cameroon as they continue their quest for the Costa Rica 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

While the Super Eagles have been mesmerising football fans in Garoua, the Falconets will aim at over- powering their host (Lion- esses) at the Stade Japoma in Douala for the fourth round encounter enroute Costa Rica 2022.