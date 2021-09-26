The Super Falconets on Saturday in Douala spanked their counterparts from the Central African Republic (CAR) 7-0 in a 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier.

The Nigerian under-20 women national football team won the African qualifiers’ first round first leg match in emphatic fashion to make the second leg in Lagos a formality.

The two-time runners-up at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup opened scoring in the second minute of the match at the Stade Japoma de Douala through Mercy Idoko.

Idoko returned three minutes later to extend Nigeria’s lead from the penalty spot, while Esther Onyenezide made it 3-0 in the 34th minute.

Joy Jerry increased the tally in the 44th minute, for a 4-0 lead as they headed for the game’s break.

Deborah Abiodun made it 5-0 in the 78th minute, while Taiwo Lawal extended the lead in the 83rd minute.

Yena Adoo scored in the opening minute of time-added-on to make it 7-0 as the CAR team who were hosting the match away from home capitulated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fixture’s second leg will hold on Oct. 6 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.(NAN)

