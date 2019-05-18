Falcons crowned inaugural WAFU champions, over fly Cote d’ Ivoire Elephants 5-4 on penalties

Nigeria’s Super Falcons this evening again underlined their superiority in African female football with a win over hosts Cote d’ Ivoire in the inaugural West African (WAFU) tourney.

The encounter was played inside the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan.

Reports had it that the hosts opened scoring in the 43rd minute when Ivorian top notch, Ange Koko N’Guessan, fired a fantastic free kick into the Nigerian net, leaving the goal keeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, no chance.

The Nigerian side made spirited attempt to equalise but the goals did not come. But the Falcons later drew level when striker, Uchenna Kanu, based in USA, scored in the fourth minute of added time in the second half.

Thereafter, the game remained stalemated until the end of the encounter.

In the ensuing penalty shotput, the quintet of Amarachi Okoronkwo, Maryam Ibrahim, Alice Ogebe, Joy Bokiri and captain, Evelyn Nwabuoku all scored to emphasise Nigeria’s claim to the title.

The hosts lost one of their kicks, leaving Nigeria to seal victory and cart away the inaugural WAFU championship for the women.