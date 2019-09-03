The Super Falcons are soar-away favourites to eliminate their counterparts from Algeria and reach the next round of the African qualifying series for next year’s Olympics Women Football Tournament, ahead of today’s concluding leg in Lagos.

The nine –time African champions thumped their hosts 2-0 in the first leg in Blida last Wednesday, and look to quickly shut the door against the North Africans at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, tomorrow, in order to start focusing on the second round of the series against either Cote d’Ivoire or Mali.

Mali, who host today’s return leg in Bamako, lost 0-3 to the Ivorians in Abidjan, last week, and have a mountain to surmount against the visitors, whose game has been steadily improving over the years.

Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, has even a stronger pack to choose from, with six foreign –based professionals, having joined the squad for the return leg, led by FC Barcelona of Spain’s Asisat Oshoala. There are also defenders Ngozi Ebere and Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Ngozi Okobi and forwards Rasheedat Ajibade and Francisca Ordega.