By Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons midfielder, Halimatu Ayinde has been crowned Eskilstuna United DFF Player of the Season.

Ayinde who Joined the Swedish side in 2019 , was announced the winner of the award following her contributions and outstanding performances in helping her survive relegation scare in the 2020 season.

Eskilstuna escaped relegation from the Damallsvenskan with 23 points from 22 matches.

The Nigerian international made 21 appearances, won several Player of the Match awards and contributed assists twice in her club’s campaign, featuring for 1873 minutes in the entire season.

Ayinde played for clubs like Delta Queens, Western New York Flash, FC Minsk and Asarums IF.

She was part of the Falconets side that got to the final of the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Canada, where they lost 1-0 to Germany in the final.

Ayinde featured at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA women’s World Cups in Canada and France respectively.

Also, she is a winner of two Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in 2014 and 2016.