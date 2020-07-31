Super Falcons defender, Osinachi Ohale has joined Italian side AS Roma from Real Madrid.

According to a statement on team’s official website, Italian Serie A club AS Roma announced the signing of the Nigeria international center back that last defended the colours of Real Madrid Women’s team in Spain.

The 28-year-old has joined the Giallorosse on undisclosed terms and becomes the club’s third acquisition ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

A three-time World Cupper, Ohale turned out for Houston Dash in the United States, Vittsjo and Vaxjo in Sweden’s top division, prior to her move to Real Madrid in September 2019.

“I chose Roma because of so many things; so many amazing things about the club, about this city and this country that interested me,” Ohale said.

“I felt like it would be a great thing for me, to explore and to experience new things and a new challenge.”