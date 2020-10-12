Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons forward, Francesca Ortega has tendered an apology over outburst on the heroic welcome given to Big Brother Naija star, Kidwwaya by the Benue State government.

The Shangai Shenhua super star, had on Friday October 9, 2020 taken a swipe at the Benue people for not according her the kind of warmth and heroic reception showered on the reality star Kiddwaya.

Ordega through her Facebook page lamented that for the past ten years, she had been making her people proud but was not showered the kind of love given Terry Waya offspring

Her post drew the irks of Benue youths and in a swift reaction, the former Washington Spirit player, apologised for her post, insisting that she is not against the Big Brother Naija Lockdown star.

“Ok here is me and Kidd in the same picture….I’m glad to see genuine Love from my fans. I apologise if my post offended any of you. I might be right and I might be wrong but truth most be told…it’s true the Governor of Benue state had honoured me not once not twice but I felt the youths that I lives for and love with all my heart will have that same love just like any other person out there. And for those of you saying I’m jealous of Kidd, I’m not and I will never be because I’m not a bitter person,” she posted.