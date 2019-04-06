Courtney Dike Nets 19-Minute Hat-Trick; Umotong Bags Brace The Super Falcons of Nigeria thrashed UMF Selfoss Women 6-1 in a friendly game held at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia on Friday evening.

Thomas Dennerby’s Ladies used the game against the Icelandic topflight side as one of their tune up games as they continue preparation for their FIFA Women’s World Cup adventure this year.

Reimus Magda opened the scoring for the opponents in Murcia a minute past the half hour mark but Uchenna Kanu pulled Nigeria level three minutes before the break.

Second half substitutes Courtney Dike and Ini Umotong soon turned the game on its head in style, with the former grabbing a treble of goals for herself while the Brighton striker helped herself to two of the goals as the Falcons recorded a big win.