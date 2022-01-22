By Lukman Olabiyi

James Abiodun Faleke, the member of the House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Lagos, was on January 7 conferred with the chieftaincy title of Atunlushe-Akorede of Ikeja Land. He also on same day received an ‘Award of Excellence’ from the Association of Nigerian Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT), Ikeja branch.

Faleke, at the ceremony attended by an array of dignitaries from within and outside Lagos, was bestowed with the Atunlushe-Akorode of Ikejaland while his wife, Esther, was also conferred with the Yeye Atunlushe-Akorode of Ikejaland title.

The titles of Atunlushe-Akorode of Ikejaland and Yeye Atunlushe-Akorode of Ikejaland were jointly conferred on Faleke and his wife by the three traditional monarchs in Ikeja –Alaguda of Aguda, Oba Hakeem Agbaosi Saibu (Ewe-Obaja I); Awise of Onigbongbo, Oba Oluwasegun Adeyemi Ajasa (Olaside I) and Oloregun of Oregun, Oba Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola (Ikudoro I).

While Faleke and his wife were being celebrated by the people of Ikeja, with the chieftaincy titles, the federal lawmaker was presented an award of excellence by artisans and technicians in Lagos. The award was presented to the lawmaker in recognition of his extraordinary and exceptional passion and support to Ikeja artisans and technicians

Faleke, a former chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and one-time Deputy Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, is said to have contributed immensely to support artisans and technicians in Lagos State and Ikeja in particular.

The lawmaker, who was excited with the double honour, thanked those who deemed him fit for honour. He pledged to continue to work round the clock in giving his people a voice.

He said the double honour showed that his constituents in Ikeja appreciated all he has been doing for them, especially since he has been representing them in the House of Representatives.

Faleke, who assured his constituents that he would not relent in his efforts to serve the people of the constituency passionately, assured them that the honours bestowed on him by the traditional rulers and ASNAT would be a wake-up call for him to do more for his people for the rest of his life.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who was accompanied by his wife, Salamotu, described Faleke as a reliable man who deserved the honour.

“He has a proven track record, and the people can attest to this fact. I am proud of him, and wish him goodness in all his endeavours. He is a good representative of the people, as evidenced in today’s outing, and we can only pray for him to go higher and higher,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

National coordinator of ASNAT, Mr. Shina Akinyemi, said: “Faleke deserves all accolades and encomium he is getting everywhere now. He did not just get here in one day or used money as many normally do to get all these honours; he worked for it.

“In our own case, the artisans and technicians in Ikeja Local Government Area, Faleke has been our life support’ for more than 15 years; assisting us with so many things in kind and cash just to uplift and boost our trade and business. Did you see the last mega empowerment he did? A hundred mini buses, 200 tricycles, thousand of working tools and equipment were given to about 15,000 artisans and technicians across Ikeja LGA.

“No one has ever done so much for artisans and technicians in Lagos as Hon Faleke has done in the last 15 years. No wonder that title Atunluse (the one who upgrades the city) Akorede (one who brings goodness) combined with our own Award of Excellence fit him and his adorable wife perfectly. We will continue to remain loyal and support him in all his endeavors and aspirations.”

Mr. Lateef Onisuna, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ikeja described Faleke as ‘simple, calculative and brilliant.’

Onisuna, the Regional Coordinator (South-West) of ASNAT, said the federal lawmaker deserved the award his association gave to him.

Also speaking, APC chieftain and former local government official, Hon. Gbenga Akindele, said Faleke has empowered a lot of artisans and technicians in Ikeja.

He said: “Do you know what we call him? Koseleri! All what Faleke is doing now has never happened here before. In the last one year for example, Faleke has done five mega empowerment programmes, giving vehicles, tricycles, tools and machines worth billions of naira to uplift artisans and help our unemployed people get something to do with their lives.

“Apart from empowerment, he has brought Grade A development to our local government. Most of our roads are tiled and motorable through his facilitations. He has rebuilt and equipped many schools and health centres. Solar streetlights have been provided by Faleke in all the communities and streets in Ikeja.

‘He also equipped the Nigeria Police and our community security personnel. I can continue to mention more and more. I congratulate him and thank those who honoured him.”