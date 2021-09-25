By Ayo Alonge

Residents of Ojodu, Alausa and Ikeja have benefited from the free medical outreach and screening exercise sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, James Faleke.

In partnership with the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research, the politician mobilised his constituents to benefit from the free healthcare service.

Some of the screenings conducted included malaria, typhoid, prostate cancer, diabetes, hepatitis, eye, dental, optical, HIV/AIDS, helicobacter pylori/physiotherapy and electrocardiogram screenings. Medics also gave out drugs to the beneficiaries.

With the ongoing strike by medics in the health sector, both organisers and beneficiaries agreed that the initiative has largely provided a succour of some sort to constituents.

According to the coordinator of the medical team, Funmi Bank-Anthony, “we budgeted for less the number we ended up attending to. We screened people for sugar level, ulcer, HIV, hepatitis B and many more. It has been a commendable initiative. We came out at the behest of the Hon Faleke to do this for the benefit of all his constituents. He understands that health is central to wealth and in a situation where healthcare services are not affordable, it is only normal to have such an initiative come up and I am proud to be the coordinator of the project. We are reaching out to thousands of people.

Some of the beneficiaries praised the lawmaker for coming to their rescue. Taiwo Akintade said: “I didn’t even know I can ever get a free treatment of this magnitude. This is what costs a fortune to get when you visit any private hospital. I got screened for eyes, hepatitis, malaria and teeth free of charge. I am indeed grateful for this opportunity of a lifetime.”

