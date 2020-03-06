The Nigerian Army has converted the notorious Falgore Forest in Kano State to a training ground. Before now, the forest was known to be the headquarters and stronghold of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals.

The ground breaking ceremony which took place on February 27, 2020, had Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the special guest, Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi and the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Major-General Faruk Yahaiya, in attendance.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Lieutenant-General Lamidi Adeosun. The state government officially handed over the Certificate of Occupancy (CoO) to the Nigerian Army authorities for take over and occupation.

With the conversion of the forest to a training area, it is expected that cadets and recruits undergoing training at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, would spend most of their training years in the forest to prepare them for real time counter terrorism and banditry combats.

Officers undergoing training at the various army training institutions are to train at the forest. It is also expected that the forest would be used by the military for bush exercises and camps.

The battle to take over the Falgore forest started sometimes in 2012, when soldiers stormed the forest and gave the criminals the battle of their lives leaving a huge casualty figure on both sides. The last battle to take over the forest was in 2014, when the soldiers mobilised and swooped in with the help of the villagers who provided the needed information and support to finally rout the terrorists.

Army holds simulation training for commanders

The Nigerian Army has organised training for simulation managers and system operators in Abuja.

The training in conjunction with MASA group, of France, took place at the Land Forces Simulation Centre Giri, Abuja. It was attended by operational commanders in the North East and some other parts of the country.

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, said simulation based military training had gained popularity among defence organisations across the globe as it offers the dual benefit of boosting operational effectiveness while reducing cost.

Represented by the Chief of Administration, Major-General Musa, he said: “Military around the world have to keep up with major technological advancements in equipment and operate in a complex and dynamic environment, including non-traditional threats and the growth of information warfare.”

He noted that the military was being faced with threats of asymmetric warfare. He listed training, deployment, combined and joint operations as some of the pre-requisite needed in dealing with these challenges.

These he said can only be achieved through “employment of simulation technologies for learning and testing as well as rehearsals among others.

He said the establishment of the Nigerian army Land Simulation Centre, was premised on the urgent need to extensively deploy simulation technology for capacity building and force multiplication.

Buratai inspects projects at 9 Brigade, NAFRC

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has concluded operational visit to 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ikeja, Lagos, where he inspected some on going projects and commissioned others.

He inspected the completed Nigerian Army Aviation Pilots’ Accommodation and the renovated two-storey buildings known as officers transit accommodation comprising 49 flats.

He equally inspected the remodelling of the Cantonment’s Officers Mess after which he visited the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos. He was briefed by the Commandant, Air Vice Marshall Kingsley Lar, on the state of training, welfare and infrastructural development at the centre.

COAS later inspected the completed works at the Command Day Sec School, Trainees’ Living Accommodation and the Army Command Children’s School among other projects at the centre.

…Commissions 63 Brigade, Asaba

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has commissioned the new 63 Brigade, Operational Headquarters, Asaba, Delta State, warning criminals operating in the Niger Delta to change their occupation or have themselves to blame.

With the commissioning, the brigade has become fully operational to tackle oil bunkering, crude oil theft and other illegal activities by criminals in the state.

He commended the state government for the provision of an expansive land along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha highway for the brigade and its battalions. He assured the people of the state that violent crimes in the area demanding military intervention would be squarely dealt with even as he commended the government and people for maintaining a good working relationship with the military:

“The brigade will work closely with sister agencies in flushing out criminals from the state. Your donation and funding of this complex shows that the partnership with the military in development.

“You have also given land for the brigade and its battalions. The army will reciprocate by ensuring that peace and security persist and prosper in the state.”

Coronavirus: Military takes preventive measures against spread in barracks

The Nigerian military has said it is battle ready to confront coronavirus with vigorous enlightenment campaign in all its units, formations and barracks to prevent an outbreak.

Similarly, it said it installed hand sanitizers in all its office complexes for use by personnel and visitors alike to its formations.

Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known to Daily Sun. He said apart from coronavirus, the military was also engaged in the prevention of Lassa fever in the barracks:

“Just as we are already doing to prevent outbreak of Lassa fever in barracks communities, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has since commenced vigorous sensitisation and awareness campaign in military cantonments and barracks to enlighten personnel and their families on preventive sanitary and hygienic measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

“Hands sanitizers are already being installed for use by guests as well as personnel in office complexes. Medical services of the AFN are on alert and are daily monitoring patients who report sick in any of the medical facilities for detection of any probable carrier.”

PCRC members visit 2 Division GOC

Members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Oyo State have called for collaboration with the Nigerian Army in the area of security to curb the problems of kidnapping, armed robbery and other social vices.

PCRC chairman, Reverend Peter Omofeye, made the call when he led members of the association on a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje, in his office at the Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ojoo, Ibadan.

He told the GOC that their visit was to strengthen the organisation’s relationship with the army to share timely information and intelligence to curb crimes bedevilling the state.

The chairman commended the Nigerian Army for the good job being done to tackle insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country: “The PCRC is key performance of the Nigeria Police in combating crimes.

“That partnership with the army will enable the association extend its information sharing formula with the military.”

Omozoje described the visit as timely and promised the division’s partnership with the group to curb insecurity and provide conducive environment for good governance.

On intelligence sharing, he promised to ensure that his commanders especially those outside the state strengthen their relationship with PCRC to harness intelligence gathering.