Christopher Oji

A container this morning fell on a motor boy at the Itire axis on Oshodi – Mile 2 Expressway, Lagos crushing him instantly.

The truck with registration number KTU 141 XK carrying a 20-feet container was said to have been involved in a lone accident at Iyana Itire and the container fell on a motor boy, Ahmed, killing him.

A police source said that the accident occurred that at about 5.am; thereafter, the Lagos State Traffic Officer, CSP Oriyomi, Titilayo Ilasanmi, was contacted on the phone by policemen on routine patrol.

The police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the woman traffic officer also contacted the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), whose officials arrived at the scene to evacuate the body and the container. The police officer said the boy died on the spot.

As at press time, health workers were evacuating the mashed body of the motor boy which littered the scene.

However, policemen led by CSP Oriyomi and other traffic management and sister agencies were controlling the traffic while armed policemen guarded the scene to prevent hoodlums from cashing in on the situation to cause problems in the area.

The container caused heavy traffic on the road.