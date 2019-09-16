Steve Agbota, Lagos

A container falling from a truck on Monday killed two people and injured several others in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Daily Sun has learnt.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the death of two people and others injured in the incident.

According to him, the incident occurred on Monday at the popular Agric Bus Stop in Ikorodu.

He added: “Two people were dead while three others sustained major injuries when a container fell on a Toyota Camry and three motorcycles.”

He stated that investigations at the scene of the accident revealed that a 20ft truck with registration number LSD-611XU carrying a container fully loaded with unknown items experienced brake failure, lost control and subsequently fell on the Toyota Camry with registration number FKJ-732FS and the three motorcycles.

He disclosed that the bodies of the male victims had been taken to the mortuary while the injured who were initially treated by LASAMBUS had been moved to the Ikorodu General Hospital for further treatment.

He also said the goods recovered from the container had been bagged and handed over to the police at Owutu police station, adding that the operation has been completed.