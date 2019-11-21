The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has sent a congratulatory message to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the state’s Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, for the milestone attained today at the event of the rebranding and unveiling of the state-owned women premier League club, Edo Queens Football club.

Falode, who was present at the Banquet Hall of the Edo State Government House, in Benin City during the event, commended the efforts of the state government in giving equality to the women folks in the area of sports.

“I had no option than to applaud the great works of the state government, that showed huge respect for women in sports, as the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, announced the approval of equal remunerations for the state owned clubs, Bendel Insurance FC and Edo Queens, not minding the popular erroneous belief that men play more serious football than women.

“The Edo state government by so doing made history in Nigeria as the first to equate the salaries of the men’s team with that of the women’s.

“It’s a milestone by the government. It was also commendable to witness the public presentation of a five- star hostel facilities to Edo Queens, as well as a brand new coaster bus, a move that will provide better living for the girls and in addition boosting their morale to do well as elite soccer players in the Women’s Premier League.