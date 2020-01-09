The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has called on Nigerians to join her to celebrate Asisat Oshoala, who was on Tuesday voted as the CAF African Woman Footballer of The Year.

With this feat, Oshoala equaled the record set by fellow Nigerian soccer star, Perpetual Nkwocha, who had also won the women’s award four times in the past.

Asisat’s earlier CAF awards were won in 2014, 2016 and 2017. Falode was full of plaudits for the excellent player who graduated from the Nigeria Women Football League playing for Lagos-based Nigeria Women Premier League team, FC Robo, becoming the first Nigerian to play in first class international club sides like Arsenal Ladies, Liverpool Ladies and later Barcelona FC women’s team, topping it all as the Africa Footballer of the Year for the fourth record time.

The NWFL boss said, she was delighted to know that the former FC Robo of Lagos striker became the second woman in the history of African football to win the prize for a fourth time, next to former Super Falcons player and assistant coach, Perpetual Nkwocha.

Besides equalling Perpetua Nkwocha’s feat, Oshoala also became the second African player, male or female, to win the gong four times between 2010 and 2019 after Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure.