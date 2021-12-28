The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, is full of plaudicts for the Lagos State Sports Commission, headed by the Chairman, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku and the Director General, Mr. Oluwatoyin Gafaar, for their brilliant contributions to the change of fortunes for the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership club, FC Robo, and women football development generally in the state and indeed in Nigeria.

Falode, on Monday took time off to commend the two Eggheads of the Lagos Sports Commission for the wonderful contributions that spurred on the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to donate a brand new Toyota Coastal bus to the state’s lone Women Premiership club, FC Robo at the weekend in Lagos.

The NWFL boss, who is also a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, stressed that: “The full involvement of the Chairman Lagos Sports Commission and the Director General, in the Nigerian Women’s Football revolution at the NWFL Super Six early this year at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, lifted FC Robo to the Pinnacle of women football development in Nigeria as they contested for the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership title until after the competition’s final game.