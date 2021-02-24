The chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has sent a message of sympathy to the management of FC Robo of Lagos over the armed robbery attack on the team along Ijebu-Ode – Ore Expressway, while on their way to play a Week 7 away fixture against Delta Queens of Asaba, in Delta State early on Wednesday morning.

The club ran into the armed robbery blockade in the early hours of Wednesday while traveling to Delta State for the game.

The players according to reports from the team coach, Emmanuel Osahon, had all their belongings and personal effects taken away from them including their mobile phones, while the driver was declared missing.

The NWFL chairperson expressed her happiness over the condition of the players as none of them was injured during the ordeal. We are happier over the news that the team driver who was earlier declared missing has been found hail and hearty.

“We have always encouraged our clubs to ensure they travel at day time and avoid overnight travels to honour away fixtures.

We regularly remind our clubs that safety first during inter state travels to honour away games especially in a season we are playing a straight league and would be compelled to travel and play more matches.”

Falode, noted that; “The secretariat of the NWFL has made arrangements for a possible postponement of the Week 7 fixture in Delta State, to save the players psychological stress after the trauma of the robbery, but the team coach and owner, Emmanuel Osahon, has insisted that the team was in good spirit and would play the game against Delta Queens.

with no postponement.

“And since FC Robo insisted on playing and there was no complaint not to play the game, we have approved that they should go ahead and play, but with a soft landing to kick off the game at 5pm, one hour delay from the actual kick off time.”