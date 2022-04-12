By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

United States-based Nigerian professor of Humanities, Toyin Falola, recently called on tertiary institutions in Nigeria to institute awards for the best innovative work by students every year to propel economic development.

The Nigerian historian and African Studies scholar stated this while delivering a public lecture at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, with the theme “Technology, Technical Education.”

Falola explained that transformative impact would be recorded in society if measures and scholarships were in place to encourage innovation, especially in the area of technology.

He said once a student comes out with an innovation that solves a domestic challenge, there should be a reward for such idea developed by the student.

“As a student, if you develop anything while in college, you will share royalty for life with the institution. If you are in school and you have a tech idea, it would help in elevating our nation’s development.”

Falola tasked students to develop their skills in technology, saying, “Youths have great potential that needs to be maximized and we need to tap into their capacity. The primary driver of any economy is knowledge. When skills are transferred, it would put food on your table and create a lifetime’s earnings.’’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Prof. Falola observed that students who build their academic career in technical education have greater opportunities and ideas. He recommended that institutions should set up units to review students’ ideas and innovative work.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

His words: “Technical education should be seen to play significant roles and contributions to the evolving technology in Nigeria’s music, fashion and movie industries; it is not contradiction of culture.

“It’s rather unfortunate that many young boys and girls are now into ritual killing to make quick money. Why not learn how to do bitcoin, instead of looking for human parts to sell?’’

The chairman of the governing council, Mr. Adamu Muazu, said that the council has improved academics and welfare of staff as well as settle outstanding arrears while promotion benefits has been cleared up to date.

Muazu said FCET is the first College of Education in Nigeria and should take the leading position in technical education. He revealed that the council is doing everything possible to make the academic environment and staff comfortable.

Provost of the college, Dr. Azeez Wahab, lauded the guest lecturer for his contribution to academic work. He explained that the lecture is meant to bring experts to support the college in academic and technical areas.