From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied online reports alleging that the Defence Intelligence (DIA) has ordered the arrest of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (retd) over his interview on Channels Television on the state of insecurity in Nigeria.

The DHQ however confirmed the retired senior naval officer was invited via text message to shed more light on the information at his disposal to assist the military in its fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities.

The Director, Defence Information, Major General Sawyer, who made the clarifications on the DDI media Watsap group, said the chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, who has just concluded his tour of the six Geo-Political Zones of the country where he solicited for the support and cooperation of retired military officers, would not turn back to order the arrest of retired officers.

Sawyer, who promised to issue a detailed statement, said: ‘Please gentlemen of the press. There is a Sahara Reporters online news that the DIA has ordered for the arrest of Cdre Olawunmi…

‘This is false and not true. We are issuing a statement soon. You recall he said he his privileged to lots of information during his media interview on Channels. He was only invited through text message to come over as a retired military officer to shed more light with the information that would assist the AFN to further fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry. Also, recall that the CDS has just concluded his tour of the 6 Geo-Political Zones where he solicited for the support and cooperation of retired military officers. Arrest of persons was not part of it.’

