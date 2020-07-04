A Ryanair flight en route from Berlin to Athens had to make an unscheduled stop in Thessaloniki after a false fire alarm late on Friday.

All passengers were well, according to Greek state radio ERT.

The pilot of the flight announced an emergency landing after a fire alarm went off in the cockpit while the aircraft was flying over the Greek port city of Thessaloniki.

An alarm was signalled at Thessaloniki airport and the plane landed without problems, the local news portal in the city reported.

The Irish airline Ryanair resumed around 40 per cent of its flights on July 1 after operating on a skeleton schedule since mid-March, due to the drop in demand and restrictions imposed from the coronavirus pandemic. (dpa/NAN)