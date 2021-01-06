From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the resort to false performance claims by the APC and Presidency would not save the ruling party from accounting for its activities in office.

The party in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, described attack on it by the APC as diversionary tactics to cover the N15 trillion allegedly stolen by leaders of the ruling party from government coffers.

The opposition party accused the APC leadership of blackmailing President Muhammadu Buhari by pushing out false performance claims saying the ruling party ought to know that Nigerians would not be swayed by its propaganda and lies.

“Our party notes the plots by current APC leadership to blackmail and ridicule President Buhari by pushing out fake performance claims, like those contained in the press statement by its illegal caretaker committee on Tuesday, January 5, which was designed to rubbish Mr. President, highlight his failures and deflect attention from the atrocities of the APC.

“Such fake narratives will not help the APC as our party has details of their nefarious leaders, including APC governors, ministers, certain aides of Mr. President, as well as APC fronts in agencies of government, and would not hesitate to make such public at the fullness of time.

“The APC had become rattled because of pressure from PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians asking President Buhari to go after APC leaders as well as Presidency officials involved in the reported stealing of N9.6 trillion ($25 billion) oil revenue as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo. APC leaders are having sleepless nights because the dragnet would soon catch up with all of them involved in the reported stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude using 18 unregistered vessels, looting of over N2 trillion in hazy oil subsidy regime, including a criminal under-recovery for unnamed West African countries as well as illegal tax per liter of petrol running into trillions of naira.”

The party alleged that having stripped the national coffers, “the APC is now using its illegal caretaker committee to attempt to set the narrative of empty treasury to validate their further looting of funds meant for the 2021 budget. By now, the APC ought to know that such narratives cannot fly when Nigerians are already aware that its leaders stashed away over N15 trillion stolen from our national coffers.”