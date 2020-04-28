“The God you serve is a great God and ever-willing to answer prayer. I got a contract from a reputable oil company but did not have the money to execute it. I brought two of my well-to-do friends to assist me in raising the money to execute the contract, they connived and pushed me out and executed the job. When I got the information, I asked them and they denied it but when the payment was made, I was not aware and they shared the whole money, sidelining me. This has continued and they have not been taking my calls; following this, I have been praying for my money to be paid to me but I got no answer until I contacted you. After your investigation, you informed me of what was responsible and finally instructed me to order some bottles of your anointing oil. By the grace of God, as soon as I got the oil, I started the prayer and was religious with it to the end. Glory be to God for what he did; two of them had problems on another job they used my contact to secure. The problem brought them back to me and my money was given to me and I also got a good share of the later job that I knew nothing about. God bless you, my brother.”

I have come to the recognition of the fact that some Christians are blind, particularly when they are faced with problems. They do not concern themselves with the source of the solution, what matters to them is receiving the solution, whether it is temporal or permanent. If the solution is from a wrong source, the momentary relief they get is where they find succour. This illusive and demonic conviction born of error and biblical misunderstanding and misinterpretation has made man [the Christian] a slave to both sin and confusion.

It is amazing how people read the Bible and cannot separate black from white. You see a “man of God” using all sorts of charms, talisman, and juju at the same time shouting hallelujah; you will be convinced that he is a man of God. You visit him for the solution to your problem and he initiates you finally. This has been happening from time to time as Amadioha and Agwuisi prayer and deliverance ministries are in increase. God shall help us.

A particular woman shared her experience with me some weeks ago. She said that she visited a man who claimed to be working for God, for the solution to her problem, the man, after sleeping with the woman, anointed her sex organ with demonic oil. The woman who visited the man for two things to be taken care of by the Lord through the self-acclaimed man of God, confessed to me that she was hypnotized to have illicit sex with him. The “man of God” knew that she had acquired material things, decided to consolidate his manipulation upon her life.

In her words, “Prof, I thought he was a true man of God, until he started manifesting some demonic qualities. While he slept with me, I noticed a strange thing that happened to me. I started bleeding seriously, it continued until six days when it ceased. He was still making love to me while I was bleeding within six days. In fact, I never knew what came upon me until the six days were over. I went to see him here in Lagos for the blessings of the womb. My 15 years of marriage has been fruitless, though my husband is not worried. I have a nice man with me. I have also confessed to him about my affair with the “man of God”… Do you know that since I made love to him, up till this moment I’m talking to you, I have always seen myself making love to a snake the moment I close my eyes to sleep? Again, I am noticing an object inside my private part, bad dreams, yet the man said that he is not through with me…”

She was amazed at what she saw and how same led to her suffering. To those that have forgotten, the woman visited a man that claimed to be working for God but on the contrary was an agent of darkness. He hypnotized the woman who visited him for the solution to her problem and had illicit sex with her in order to consolidate his nefarious objective.

Consequently, the woman started noticing strange things with her as already indicated in this article. The illicit sex led to her bleeding profusely, at the same time the man was still having it with her. After that encounter, she has not ceased having sex in her dream world with snake. This kept her in a sorrowful condition until she read my column and consequently talked to me on phone.

After listening to her, I was moved to first of all pray for her by counselling her on phone; at the same time; I recommended a different kind of my oil, which took me 18 months to dedicate. She ordered it without further ado. She did not know of this column in the newspaper, if she had the knowledge of this column, she would not have fallen victim of the false pastor. The Lord visited her during the prayers she did with the oil.

Four days in between the periods of using the oil, she confessed to me through text message that the object moving inside her body passed out during excretion and she was very happy and wondered how such demonic object like wall gecko entered inside her. At this point, I want to implore my reader to get a copy of my book, titled Satanic Points of Contacts Vol. 1. The book explains how such object can enter into any person. Though we are out of stock of the book for now, but effort is in place to get it reprinted.

Let it be emphasized here, however, that no matter how you have gone astray seeking for help where there is no help, an opportunity is offered to you here to truly acknowledge the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, the sole spiritual head of the whole universe our lord and savior Jesus Christ, who is presently ready to welcome you into his kingdom by lifting you out of your pitiable condition and ushering you into his royal chambers of hope, transformation, glorious love, divine favour and salvation.

I shall continue to emphases that the physical earth is a realm of psychic attack inherent in the esoteric manipulation of witchcraft operation. This psychic manipulation as designed by the arch-deceiver [“the god of this world” II Cor. 4:4] Satan. The operations of arch-deceiver Satan and his cohorts are demonic, metaphysical and abstract in reality. In the advancement of esoteric craft, Satan and his agents become ultimately one but in practical operate they vary. Now there are five kinds and types of Witchcraft namely: Black Witches, White Witches, Kali Witches, Abra Melin Witches and Blind or Garden Witches.

Be informed that Black, White, Abra Melin Kali Witches all operate on the conscious level while the Blind or Garden witches are people who are used by the other four witches. They are called blind witches or Garden witches. Suffice it to say from here on we shall begin to use the name Garden witches in the place of Blind witches. They are called Garden witches by cosmic actors because their bodies are used by the witches on the conscious level as a garden for carrying out demonic experiment. Some so-called men of God, who are working for the devil in disguise, operate on conscious level of the realm of witchcraft. They are sent by the devil to populate hell by administering false solution to any who receives it from them.

When false solution is received in this regard from an agent of darkness, the person who receives it becomes initiated into the satanic realm of the occult without his or her knowledge of it. As a result of it, the fellow can be used by any witch anytime anywhere and anyhow. Just as a farmer or gardener makes use of his garden without any resistance from the garden, so also conscious witches make use of the Garden witches anyhow without any resistance. NOTE: This exposition is not designed to give us a historical background of the already mentioned witches but is aimed at exposing different systems, skills and methods used by the false prophets to enslave mankind.