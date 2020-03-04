Glory be to God in the highest as I will add another year on the 5th of March, 2020. Join me as I celebrate with the poor and needy in the society. You can join us anywhere you are on planet earth for this purpose.

“Prof, someone gave me a kolanut during a burial in my village and I ate it. The following day, the kolanut was still stuck in my throat, which made me feel very uncomfortable. For more than eight months I have lived with this demonic case, which defied every medical attention. I was in serious pain and every prayer made for me by men of God was like water poured on a stone. But when I started reading your column and saw what God was using your anointing oil to do in many lives, I decided to order for it. I want to thank God for your life. When I used the oil, three days thereafter, I vomited the kolanut and I am very strong now. God bless you sir.

– Mr. Matthew, mathew.varghesse999gmail.com

“You are truly God-sent. I have seen a lot of changes in my business after using your oil, though a lot is yet to be done. I have not reached the zenith yet, but God is in control through you. Now, I know that your oil is real. My wife that got married to me for over 23 years without having any child, used your oil and started having something like contractions, she was very much afraid. Dear sir, something happened to her that I cannot explain at all. It all happened after using that oil. She started having pains down her abdomen. I prayed for her thinking that it was a little thing but the pain that looked like contractions continued till the following day when something like a very big ant together with a key came out of her body. She started bleeding for three days and thereafter it stopped. She later conceived and had a baby boy on December 5, 2019. I am now a happy man because God through your oil did it for me and my wife. This 2020, our God shall do it for us again. God be with you Professor Uzorma.”

– Mr. John, [email protected]

“Dear Prof, thank God for what he is using you to do. God has shown me that he is great forever. I was poisoned by my stepmother some months ago. She also locked my business so that I did not make a kobo from week to week. She even boasted that I would beg for food. When I read other people’s testimony in your column, I decided to order for the oil. To my surprise, my stepmother confessed and asked for forgiveness. I have forgiven her because, after I used the oil, I vomited a strange substance. I am completely healed now. My business is moving on very well too, I make serious sales now. God has changed my life through the use of your oil. Be blessed. (Names and contact withheld)

In our world today, there are many initiates of the occult system of things or lesser agents of darkness, who still consult higher masters in the same mystical order when a matter that is greater than their powers surfaces. This is an operational law within the entire abode of spirituality. Yes, such higher initiates [masters] are cosmic channels through which the invisible rulers of darkness pass through to make contact with lesser agents in the psychical system of reality.

They could operate as Masters, Grand Masters, Gurus, and many may even go with Christian titles like Bishop, Rev, Pastor, Evangelist, Apostle, etc. What matters is the power behind him and not his title. The Bible says, “And no marvel, for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore, it is no great thing if his ministers be also transformed as the ministers of righteousness, whose end shall be according to their works” II Cor. 11vs 14. Do not make any mistake about the above biblical assertion; a demonic source could be disguised to appear as a path of light, that is, transforming itself as a true source of God in order to deceive anybody. When you carry out any advice or instruction from them, you are directly handing yourself over to the power that operates with such person. It does not matter whether they quote the Bible to support their claim or instruction.

There are many agents of darkness who are presently operating their cults as “Christian Churches” they appear physically with Christian titles [as indicated above] but in their various secret places, they manifest as “wolves.”

Jesus had warned, “Beware of false prophets which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits…” Matt. 7:15, 16. Christ, the savior of the world, only warned that men should beware because he knew the danger in receiving solution from such prophets. When you visit such a prophet, you can receive “solution” based on the degree and level of satanic consciousness such agent may be operating in the realm of darkness. But the facts still remain that each and every solution you receive from such a “prophet” must put you in bondage and manifest a greater problem for you in one way or the other.

It should be emphasized here, however, that the word “prophet” used by Christ in this connection includes all agents of Satan who nevertheless may not operate with the title as prophet but may be called Healer, Master, Primate, Brama, Temple President, Malam, Sheikh, Guru, Lama, Swami, Premie, Alhaji, Pujari, Apostle, Pastor, Bishop and Evangelist, to mention only a few.

The New Age movements/organisations are not left out of this advanced skill of demonic manipulation. It is consequent upon this that Satanic sciences and scientists are on daily increase. They are being patronised by so many people in both secular and sacred sections of life.

Today, in some American-owned institutions, people enroll into higher institutions to study witchcraft as academic discipline. No wonder courses like Psychometry, Graphology, Parapsychology, Astrology, Palmistry, and other related occult cum esoteric sciences are studied to advance the mind negatively.

The daily lives of millions are being influenced by the horoscope, which is one of the ancient Babylonian pseudo-scientific black arts of astrology. Now being sold everywhere and suggested as ideal gifts for children and adults are such occult games as “Ouija”, “Clairvoyant”, ”Horoscope”, ESP, Mystic Eye, and Voodoo. As a result of the above, the public is now interested in occult articles and can easily purchase occult materials such as pendulum, tarot cards for telling fortunes, crystal balls, books on ESP party games involving mind reading, hypnosis and other related black arts.

Graphology, a form of fortunetelling through handwriting analysis, is now being used by many business firms who regularly consult graphologists to analyze the handwriting of prospective employees in an attempt to read their character, personality and other traits, to enable them predict their potentiality and worth or lack of it. In recent times, the American CIA is said to have used handwriting analysis alone with other tests to detect criminals.

In Nigeria today, as it is in most parts of the world, so many financial institutions/homes, banks, big finance companies, sales firms, manufacturers, etc, make use of graphologists and physiognomists to access the inner and outer quality of their prospective employees.

“Multitudes, including businessmen, government and religious leaders, beset with problems, fearful and confused because of the present state of the world and, concerned about the future, are seeking help and information from fortunetellers and spiritual mediums. Countless others have been subjected to the influences and deceptions of spiritualism, assuming everything supernatural is of God, and mistaking the power of darkness for the power of God.

The gullible are naively falling victim to the fallacious reasoning that since God can heal and perform miracles, then, every case of healing and everything that passes for a miracle must be from God. Since God has spoken through men by prophesy and revelation, then everyone who claims to have prophesy or revelation from God must be accepted as a prophet and seer.