“God is great, my beloved Professor. I am a witness to what your oil can do. I thought it was a joke but today I am a witness. My womb was locked up by a native doctor from my area for not accepting his hand in marriage. He openly told me in 1982 that I would never have my baby even if I get married to Jesus Christ, if I fail to settle down with him. My parents became afraid of him and decided to force me to marry him but I refused and continued with my faith in God. I left the village after my school and went to Port Harcourt to stay with my brothers.

While in Port Harcourt, I had a dream where the native doctor made love to me and when I woke up, I noticed that I lost my virginity as blood was all over my body. Sir, nobody believed my story till date but God knows the truth; however, I got married in 1993 and it has been war since then. The evil man has made my life very uncomfortable with spiritual attacks that cost me a lot, until I read your article and contacted you. I am glad to inform you that, after using your oil, something like a lizard came out of my body and thereafter I became pregnant last year. Today, I am delivered of a baby boy after 21 years of marriage. The native doctor died the day I put to bed. God has done it for me and may his name be praised.

– Mrs. Matthew Ngozi C.U., [email protected]

“Dear Prof, please, publish this testimony but not with my contact and names. I tested positive to a particular deadly disease to the extent that my friends ran away and avoided me like a plague. I have been on drugs without good result. I have as well contacted many herbal doctors and they did their best but it wasn’t enough. I continued praying and consulting many prayer houses, all to no avail. Early this year I contacted you and was instructed to order some bottles of your oil, which I did and, by the grace of God, I received my healing after using the oil. Today, people around me have noticed that I am completely healed and my doctor is also happy for it. God bless you so much.”

– Mr. Richard A.M.

In some demonic organisations of today that are seen as Christian churches, they make use of occult materials to advance wickedness in the name of God. Palmistry is also practiced in the name of God. False prophets are arising who give accurate predictions concerning historical events, thereby deceiving many. Today, we have many prophets that can see clearly with the help of satanic powers but cannot solve any problem. It is amazing that some prophets could call one’s telephone numbers correctly, give details of one’s history, some go to the extent of mentioning account numbers and telling you how much is in the account. All these are done to make you trust and believe them. Seducing spirits speaking through false prophets and teachers are leading many astray.

Psychics and occultist who claim their gift is from God are deluding many, including some professing Christians and ministers of God. Top religious leaders who naively accept everything supernatural as divine, oblivious of the fact that Satan also can perform great signs and wonders have enslaved themselves.

The Bible is very clear in all these because Christ during his time met with many false teachers too. Even after his ascension the Apostles met with many false teachers, masters, gurus and fake apostles too. But it is a natural law in the realm of the spirit and in the physical world as well that the strong must overcome the weak, the divine has always prevailed against the wicked forces of darkness.

There are people you may encounter in life without knowing that they are endowed with satanic powers to handle many cases. You may pass them and may ordinarily regard them as mere human beings without knowing that such people are ‘demons’ among men. There could be nothing in them to indicate their ability to harm or to ‘cure’ within the realms of the spirit world. This is so because they may not adore the garb of traditional healer.

There are so many witch doctors whose spiritual powers and modus appears to have transcended ‘time and space’. Some of them are ‘wonderful kids’ in the art of magical healing. Some of them, their youthful look belies their magical supernatural powers. Many of them have done a lot of ‘psychic marvels’ that have given them great recognition in our society and in the realm of darkness.

I am aware of some activities going on in the world of man today. So many traditional doctors, witch doctors, occultists, and cultists are today operating their demonic healing homes, centres and sanctums as Christian churches. They are interested in initiating people into the black art by their false ways of solving their problems. There is a witch doctor that I knew in the past that is now in the ministry without repentance or ultimate encounter with the lord of the universe. Thus he is in the ministry for two reasons, to get himself enriched with material things and to initiate people by giving them marks of destruction upon receiving any so-called solution from him.

He is about the only person who heals all sorts of ailments with magic hat. I wish to inform you here that the devil has almost retired from making use of native and witch doctors; what he does now is using those evil workers and centres, transforming them to appear as Christian churches. When you associate with such, you automatically become contaminated. This is happening from time to time. Agents of darkness are busy adorning themselves with garments of true men of God. The fact you are putting on clerical attire does not mean you are divinely chosen by God. The same does not justify that you are a man of God.

The man that heals all manner of ailments by the magic hat is now a self-acclaimed prophet of God in one “Witches and Wizard Ministry International”. What an error! Once a patient is brought to him, he consults the oracle in the church without the knowledge of the members. Consulting the oracle in this context could be by listening to the voice of his guiding spirit that works with his oracle and whatever the oracle through the spirit says, he will then proceed to cure the patient with water.

If the illness defies cure with the water, he then reverts to the use of the magic hat. All he does is to adorn the hat on the hand of the patient and the illness is immediately cured. The cure that is effected by the use of the magic hat is a serious process of one handing himself over to the spirit of the air, which coordinates the ‘healing’. The moment the spirit enters the person by an established contact via the hat, the patient in such healing home becomes a blind or garden initiate of the rulers of witches and wizards. Though the fellow has received “cure” for his illness, the cure is a contact between him/her and the evil forces.

This agent of darkness has cured a lot of people with mental problems, helped barren women to have children, cured patients of asthma and tuberculosis, given false hope to those under any kind of attack. What he does is to use evil power to suppress for a while the one working in another person’s life. He has initiated many people into satanism as a result of the above.

There is another aspect of esoteric manipulation that has to do with mystical mirror viewing. A friend once informed me of his experience somewhere in the eastern part of Nigeria. According to him, he journeyed into one village and got to undulated sub-hill to emerge into fairly large compound that houses the “omniscient” mirror with three imposing prominent effigies of a half naked damsel, an old man and woman possibly the wife and a molded cock. Before he arrived, a full circle of men and women had already gathered and taken their seats in the auditorium awaiting the preliminary lectures and induction, before the commencement of the retrospective and prospective mirroring into the unknown.